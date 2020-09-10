MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Well-known South Florida personal injury lawyer Robert Fenstershieb was shot and killed by his eldest son in Hollywood on Wednesday, who then shot Fenstersheib’s girlfriend, before turning the gun on himself.
According to family spokesperson Scott Mager, Fenstersheib was shot by his oldest son Michael Anthony Bradley Fenstersheib inside a home in the 3200 block of SW 49th Street.
Mager said Michael was “battling a lifetime mental illness and drug addiction.”
“Despite Robert’s unbelievable, remarkable efforts and extensive monetary contribution for his son to overcome his challenges, Michael lost that battle today. He shot Robert and his long-time girlfriend,” Mager said.
Fenstersheib’s girlfriend is recovering at Memorial Regional Hospital. She underwent surgery and Mager says she is expected to recover.
Fenstersheib, who was often seen in “Tell Robert” commercials on television, was 66.
