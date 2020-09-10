Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are hitting the campaign trail in South Florida on Thursday.
Harris will be hosting a community conversation about issues the African-American community is facing with Representative Fredrica Wilson and other South Florida leaders at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.
Across town, Emhoff will be hosting a roundtable about issues important to South Florida’s Jewish community with Representative Debbie Wasserman Shultz at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.
You must log in to post a comment.