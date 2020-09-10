  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Kamala Harris, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are hitting the campaign trail in South Florida on Thursday.

Harris will be hosting a community conversation about issues the African-American community is facing with Representative Fredrica Wilson and other South Florida leaders at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

Across town, Emhoff will be hosting a roundtable about issues important to South Florida’s Jewish community with Representative Debbie Wasserman Shultz at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.

Comments