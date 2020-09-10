MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Medical Center held an awards ceremony on Thursday for frontline workers who have worked tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Frontline and center, every day, it’s really a testament to their heroism,” said Florida Medical Center CEO, Jeffrey Welch.
Fine Awards partnered with the hospital and donated awards for Thursday’s ceremony which recognized the work of not only FMC employees but also EMS units across Broward County.
“It’s been very busy, very busy, very stressful,” said Lt. Jessica Crespo, a paramedic with Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue. “We’re constantly transporting possible COVID patients.”
Thursday’s ceremony, complete with confetti and a red carpet, was a moment for these workers to hear an enthusiastic ‘thank you.’
