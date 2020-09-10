MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is integrating new technology to keep the streets safer.
BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony announced a partnership with ‘ShotSpotter,’ a gunshot surveillance system that will boost deputies response time to scenes, and save lives.
“Over time, we’ve seen that ShotSpotter technology like most technology has continued to expand and get better since its development, so we”re confident that what it is that they can provide us, meets our needs, and will help reduce our response time in our communities… And hopefully allow us to be successful in how we investigate these shootings, apprehend suspects, as well as evidence collection,” said Tony.
In 2009-2010 BSO participated in a Shotspotter pilot program but did not pursue the program. Now, the program guarantees a 90 percent accuracy rate regarding actual gunfire and location.
BSO said a three-year program will serve unincorporated Central Broward, an area with a high volume of calls for service related to gunfire, and will cost $205,000.
You must log in to post a comment.