MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Barbados officials would like you to come down and really work remotely. They would like for you to work from their tropical paradise and escape from the confines of “working from home.”

Barbados is an island nation in the southeastern Caribbean Sea. It is located about 100 miles east of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.



Eusi Skeete, Barbados tourism authority says, “Come on down and work in Barbados. We woud love to have you!”

Barbados is joining a trend in countries relatively free of the coronavirus pandemic. and it is boosting the advantages of “If working remotely, why not here?”

“So many companies are working remotely now. This is a great opportunity for us to welcome them to our island, so they can experience all Barbados has to offer and a safe environment,” says Skeete.

Politically stable, Barbados has sophisticated international telecommunication services. High-speed internet, the island is situated farther south and east of the Caribbean’s typical hurricane paths. Their welcome stamp program allows working remotely for 12 months.

Skeete says, “The welcome stamp allows them to work here in an environment that is secure that has access to the fastest internet service in the region, excellent healthcare and the perfect backdrop of the island of Barbados a win-win for everyone.”

The welcome stamp program is an attempt to recoup lost tourism revenue due to the pandemic.

Barbados officials say:

“If you’re interested in working remotely in Barbados, you can apply electronically and be easily facilitated. Once approved, the Barbados 12 Month Welcome Stamp visa is valid for one year, and you can also reapply after this period. Barbados offers a wide range of accommodation from budget-friendly studios to beachfront luxury condos.”

Click here to learn more about the program.

Skeete says, “A significant amount from the U.S., Canada and the U.K., have applied.”

Bermuda has a similar program. It gives a remote worker up to a year, status, within the country.