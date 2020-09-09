MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we head into the heart of hurricane season, CBS4 is tracking two storms and two systems that could develop.

Tropical Storm Paulette experienced some shear overnight as it jogged to the west.

At 5 a.m., Wednesday, the center of the storm was about 1,145 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Paulett was moving toward the west near 8 mph. A slightly faster motion toward the west-northwest is expected on Wednesday, followed by a temporary westward motion on Thursday. A turn back toward the

west-northwest is expected on Friday.

The storm had sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

Little change in strength is forecast for Wednesday, with gradual weakening anticipated on Thursday and Friday.

There are no watches or warnings for this storm.

Tropical Depression Rene is expected to regain tropical storm status on Wednesday.

At 5 a.m., Wednesday, the center of the system was about 440 west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

It was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph, and a motion toward the west-northwest is expected for the

next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest.

The storm had sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

Rene is expected to regain tropical storm strength on Wednesday and become a hurricane in a couple of days.

There are no watches or warnings for this storm.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there is a small area of low pressure about 400 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina that has a low potential of development over the next five days as it moves to the west-northwest.

And a wave that is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa has a high potential of development over the next five days.

