MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Paulette is maintaining strength for now, while there’s been no change in Rene.

At 11 p.m., Wednesday, the center of Paulette was about 995 east-northeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Paulette is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph.

A motion toward the west or west-northwest is expected through Friday.

A northwestward motion should begin Friday night and continue into the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.

However, Paulette could restrengthen early next week.

As for Tropical Storm Rene, the center of the storm was about 1,085 west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Rene is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and a motion toward the west-northwest is expected for the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Rene is expected to be near hurricane strength by Friday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

There are no watches or warnings for this storm either.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there is a small area of low pressure about 400 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina that has a low potential of development over the next five days as it moves to the west-northwest.

And a wave that is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa has a high potential of development over the next five days.

