MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Well-known South Florida personal injury lawyer Robert Fenstershieb was shot and killed by his own son in Hollywood on Wednesday before he turned the gun on himself.

According to family spokesperson Scott Mager, Fenstersheib was shot by his oldest son Michael Anthony Bradley Fenstersheib inside a home in the 3200 block of SW 49th Street.

Mager says Michael was “battling a lifetime mental illness and drug addiction,” adding Michael “shot Robert and his longtime girlfriend, then killed himself with that weapon.”

Fenstersheib’s girlfriend is recovering at Memorial Regional Hospital. She underwent surgery and Mager says she is expected to recover.

Fenstersheib was 66.

