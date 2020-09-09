MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search for a missing Miami girl, Randi Canion, is expanding statewide.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for the 10-year-old who was last seen in the 7800 block of North Bayshore Drive in Miami on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 11 p.m.

The FDLE says she may be with an unidentified white male traveling in a white van.

“She may be with a white male inside a white van. This is all the information we have at this time on the possible person that she is with and the possible vehicle she may be in,” said Miami police Officer Michael Vega.

Police said Randi had a history to running away prior, three times to be exact; however, they fear she is in danger.

“In none of the other times she ran away it has gone for this long. The family always had some sort of communication with her. Again, we are still investigating and we want to bring her home safely,” said Vega.

Neighbors in the area said Randi did not live with her mom but stayed with her grandmother and sister.

“She missed her mother,” said a neighbor who knows the family.

Randi is 5-feet 3-inches and weighs around 140 pounds. She has long black braids and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774).