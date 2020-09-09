Update: Police said they have located the person with the gun and have determined there was no threat to the mall. They said the mall has reopened.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Gables police said they are looking for a suspect who is possibly armed in the area of The Village of Merrick Park, which they said was in lockdown as a precaution.

Police had set up a perimeter in the area but did not provide a description of the suspect.

Images from Chopper4 showed several police cruisers in the area.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Merrick Park is located in the 350 block of San Lorenzo Avenue.

This is is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.