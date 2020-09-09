Comments
WESTON (CBSMiami) – A section of Alligator Alley turned into a runway Wednesday morning for the pilot of a small plane.
The single-engine aircraft developed a mechanical issue and the 45-year-old pilot was forced to land on the shoulder of I-75 at Mile Marker 40. The plane landed safely and neither he nor his passenger were injured.
The City of Weston said in an “unfortunate twist of events” a landscape truck clipped a wing of the plane and spun it further into the grass area.
The aircraft came to final rest in the grass shoulder facing traffic and the small truck came to final rest in the right emergency shoulder.
The right lane remains blocked until the airplane is safely removed from I-75.
