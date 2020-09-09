MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has announced that 10-year-old Randi Canion has been found after disappearing five days ago.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued an Amber Alert for the 10-year-old, who went missing from the 7800 block of North Bayshore Drive in Miami on Saturday at around 11 p.m.

The FDLE believed she may have been with an unidentified white male traveling in a white van.

However, law enforcement has not shared additional details of her recovery.

Police said Randi had a history to running away prior, three times to be exact. This time, however, they fear she was in danger.

“In none of the other times she ran away it has gone for this long. The family always had some sort of communication with her. Again, we are still investigating and we want to bring her home safely,” said Vega.

Neighbors in the area said Randi did not live with her mom, but stayed with her grandmother and sister.

“She missed her mother,” said a neighbor who knows the family.