MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miramar Police Officer has been suspended with pay following his arrest over the weekend on DUI charges in the Florida Keys.

A Monroe Sheriff’s Office deputy says he received reports of a black Ford F-150 swerving in Layton at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Police identified Damaso Espiritusanto, 40, as behind the wheel of the truck.

The arresting officer says he observed Espiritusanto’s vehicle traveling southbound on US 1 entering the City of Layton.

“The vehicle matched the description given to me by Monroe Counties Central dispatch as a reckless driver. Another driver traveling on US 1 called 911 and stated how the Ford truck could not maintain its lane. I got behind the truck at approximately the 69 mile marker. I noticed the Ford truck swerving to the right crossing the

solid white fog line multiple times.”

The arresting officer wrote on his report: “While speaking with Damaso at his vehicle, I could smell a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside of the vehicle. Damaso’s eyes were bloodshot, watery, and glassy. Damaso had trouble finding his wallet/drivers license. While looking for his driver’s license he fumbled a few items in his hand. I asked Damaso if he had anything to drink and he stated he had not.”

Espiritusanto would later fail a DUI test, according to the arresting officer.

Espiritusanto was then placed in custody for DUI and transported him to the Plantation Key DUI room.

Police say they attempted to collect a sample of Espiritusanto’s breath but he refused to provide them with a sample.

Espiritusanto has been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.