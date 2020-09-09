MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
A few showers moved in across the area and the rain chance remains high due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. Storms will likely develop late morning and around midday with the potential for some heavy downpours.
With sun at times, highs will climb to the upper 80s. Scattered storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.
Wednesday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.
We remain unsettled and the rain chance remains high for the rest of the week due to plenty of moisture around. Late week through the first half of the weekend we will continue to see passing storms. By Sunday the rain chance may decrease a bit and highs will be warmer around 90 degrees early next week.
You must log in to post a comment.