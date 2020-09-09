MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy rain blanketed Broward early Wednesday from Coral Springs to Hollywood. Drivers had to navigate streets that sometimes turned into small lakes.

Neil Dee found himself stalled out in a neighborhood near the Hollywood-Hallandale line.

“I got caught in the high water. I’ve been on this road nearly 100 times and never

had a problem,” said Dee.

Dee had to wait nearly two hours for a tow truck and he was not alone.

Bradley Bolles has lived in East Hollywood 45 years and has seen flood-water come up to the side of his home.

But he said this sudden drenching doesn’t compare.

“Every four years, we get something deep other than that. People just need to use common sense.”

With possibly more rainfall in the forecast, the City of Hallandale is getting ready

just in case.

Tweeting out this message:

We’re experiencing a bit of flooding due to the rain. Both pump stations are on and City staff is working hard to alleviate flooding and block streets most impacted.

Please never drive through flooded streets. Turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/FyogEIinGa — Hallandale Beach (@MYHBeach) September 9, 2020

