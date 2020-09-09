Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police detectives are investigating a double homicide om their city on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they received a 911 call of a possible shooting in the area of the 3200 block of SW 49th Street.
When police arrived to the scene, they found 2 deceased males with gunshot wounds. A third individual, who was also shot, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and is currently in surgery.
Police did not release the identities of the victims and did not say if they were looking for a suspect or suspects.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
