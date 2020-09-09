MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former driver to the disabled in Broward County faces a lewd and lascivious molestation charge on a disabled person.

Police said Jakeem Jackson, 29, was arrested this week for an incident that took place more than a year ago.

According to the arrest report, Jackson touched a disabled man’s genitals over his pants while the victim was on the bus back on May 11, 2019.

Police said the 35-year-old victim, who is paralyzed from the waist down, does not have mental disabilities.

The arrest report says surveillance video shows Jackson reaching for the victim’s genitals and the victim appearing to get upset.

The victim told police that Jackson asked him to show him his penis.

At the time Jackson worked as a driver for First Transit, the contractor for the Broward County Transportation Options Program.

On Wednesday, Jackson made a court appearance, where a judge found probable cause.

The judge set a bond of $45,000 dollars and allowed a pretrial release, with a level 2 GPS monitor.

Jackson was ordered not to make contact with the victim.