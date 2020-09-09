Comments
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – An armed man was arrested after he reportedly tried to rob a Dania Beach gas station early Wednesday morning.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:30 a.m. they received word of the robbery at the Chevron gas station at 345 Federal Highway.
The suspect, later identified as Anthony Edwards, reportedly walked into the store, revealed that he had a gun, and demanded that the clerk hand over the cash from the registers.
The sheriff’s office said the clerk refused and a fight ensued. Edwards reportedly ran out the back door and was subsequently picked up by sheriff’s deputies.
