Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Deaths, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on September 9, 2020.

FLORIDA: 652,148 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 2,056
  • Total Florida Deaths: 12,269
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 202 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 40,517
  • Total Tests: 4,838,264
  • Negative Test Results: 4,179,100
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.44%

MIAMI-DADE: 162,433 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 407
  • Total Deaths: 2,740
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 74 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,491
  • Total Tests: 846,759
  • Negative: 682,293
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 6.62%

BROWARD: 73,696 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 140
  • Total Deaths: 1,244
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 10  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,593
  • Total Tests: 526,326
  • Negative: 451,759
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.33%

MONROE: 1,763 confirmed cases

  • *One-Day Increase: 1
  • Total Deaths: 20
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 1 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 113
  • Total Tests: 16,589
  • Negative: 14,814
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.88%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 6,330,316 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 189,733 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 27,617,194 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 898,456

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments