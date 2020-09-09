Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on September 9, 2020.
FLORIDA: 652,148 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 2,056
- Total Florida Deaths: 12,269
- Newly Reported Deaths: 202 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 40,517
- Total Tests: 4,838,264
- Negative Test Results: 4,179,100
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.44%
MIAMI-DADE: 162,433 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 407
- Total Deaths: 2,740
- Newly Reported Deaths: 74 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,491
- Total Tests: 846,759
- Negative: 682,293
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 6.62%
BROWARD: 73,696 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 140
- Total Deaths: 1,244
- Newly Reported Deaths: 10 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,593
- Total Tests: 526,326
- Negative: 451,759
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.33%
MONROE: 1,763 confirmed cases
- *One-Day Increase: 1
- Total Deaths: 20
- Newly Reported Deaths: 1 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 113
- Total Tests: 16,589
- Negative: 14,814
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.88%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 6,330,316 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 189,733 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 27,617,194 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 898,456
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
