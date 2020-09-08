GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — At 660 pounds, it is not easy taking Bob the Alligator to the doctor. That’s right, a 660-pound alligator named Bob is now on the mend after a trip to see a team of veterinarians at the University of Florida.

Yup, gators (UF) treating a gator!

Bob the alligator, who is 38 years old, lives at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

His right rear leg has been giving him some issues lately so the curator of reptiles arranged a visit with the vets to get X-rays on his leg and hip.

At 660 pounds, it’s not an easy thing to take Bob the Alligator to the doctor. Jim, Curator of Reptiles, made the trip to @uflorida vet school with Bob to get X-rays on a leg/hip that’s been causing him some issues. 📸awesome photos @dez_muir 🙌 #GoGators #Gators pic.twitter.com/FjZDYTBcJa — StAug Alligator Farm (@StAugGatorFarm) September 6, 2020

It took quite the effort to move Bob from St. Augustine to Gainesville.

Staff at the alligator farm strapped the gator to a long wooden board, tied his jaws shut and covered his eyes with a towel.

Once Bob arrived at the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine, he was put on a gurney and vets took him for radiographs to assess his leg.

Bob, a 660-lb. alligator from @StAugGatorFarm, visited our hospital for radiographs to assess his right rear leg for a cause of lameness. Preliminary evaluation showed evidence of osteomyelitis. Our zoo med team will continue to monitor his progress. Good luck Bob (& Go Gators!) pic.twitter.com/DHjcfN2FOp — UFVetMed (@UFVetMed) September 4, 2020

The veterinary school tweeted that the gator’s right rear leg is being assessed for a cause of lameness, and the preliminary evaluation showed evidence of osteomyelitis.

The school’s zoo medical team will continue to monitor Bob’s progress.

Meantime, back in St. Augustine, Bob is said to be doing great.

What about Bob🐊? He is doing great! Taking his medicine like a perfect patient. Bob has been back in the Lagoon, eating his pain relievers and antibiotics inside his favorite snacks (rats!). #ChompChomp #GoGators #StAugustine pic.twitter.com/Ov9k4jWDQ8 — StAug Alligator Farm (@StAugGatorFarm) September 8, 2020

In a tweet, the Zoological Park wrote Tuesday afternoon Bob is taking his medicine like a perfect patient. He’s back on the lagoon, eating his pain relievers and antibiotics inside his favorite snacks (rats!).

