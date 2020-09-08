MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today is Tuesday, September 8 which marks exactly two months until the Presidential Election. If you are planning to vote, there are a variety of ways to cast your ballot as long as you meet specific deadlines.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5: You must register by Oct. 5 in order to vote in person or vote-by-mail.
How do you register to vote?
You can register online through the Florida Secretary of State’s website; or your county Supervisor of Elections Office.
To register to vote, you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be a Florida resident
- Be at least 18 years old
- Not be adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored
- Not have been convicted of a felony without your voting rights having been restored.
- For more information, see the Florida Department of State’s website.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.
Florida allows any voter to request a vote-by-mail ballot.
How do you get a vote-by-mail ballot?
Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Request a Vote-By-Mail ballot in Miami-Dade
- Request a Vote-By-Mail ballot in Broward
- Request a Vote-By-Mail ballot in Monroe
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 – SATURDAY OCTOBER 31: Early voting
Early in-person voting starts as many as 15 days before Election Day though the number of days and locations vary by county.
MIAMI-DADE: Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Nov. 1. There are 33 locations which will be open from 7am – 7pm. All early voting locations will also have official ballot drop boxes for anyone who would like to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots instead of mailing them. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Miami-Dade.
BROWARD: Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Nov. 1. There are 22 locations which will be open from 7am – 7pm. All early voting locations in Broward will have official ballot drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Broward.
MONROE: Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 – Saturday, Oct. 31. There are 5 locations which will be open from 830am – 5pm. All locations will have official ballot drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Monroe.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 – Election Day
If you vote in person on Election Day, you will need a photo ID with your signature. If you don’t have ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. Your ballot will count if the signature on your ballot matches the signature on your voter registration record.
