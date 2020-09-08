MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Rene is moving across the central and western Cabo Verde Islands.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the center of the system was about 40 miles south-southeast of Santo Antao, Cabo Verde Islands.

Rene is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and a motion toward the west to west-northwest is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Rene will pass over the central and western Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday, and then move away from the islands Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is expected on Tuesday, followed by gradual strengthening Tuesday night into Thursday, with Rene forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cabo Verde Islands

Tropical storm conditions occurring over the central portions of the Cabo Verde Islands will spread westward across the western portions of the Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday.

