MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris will make stops in South Florida this week.
The President will be in Jupiter on Tuesday where he’s expected to talk about the Great American Outdoors Act, which will provide funding to national parks, including Everglades National Park, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas and American Indian schools.
In the funding proposal, Trump has asked Congress for $250 million annually to speed up infrastructure improvements for the Everglades. The improvements would reduce harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee and increase water storage capacity.
After that, he plans to travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for a campaign rally.
Meanwhile, Harris will stop in Miami on Thursday. There’s no word on where she’ll visit or what she will be talking about.
Harris visited Miami last month to take part in a roundtable with Rep. Debbie Murcasel-Powell just weeks after Joe Biden selected her to be his vice president pick.
You must log in to post a comment.