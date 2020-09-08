MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke to a warm, muggy morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
In the afternoon, scattered storms will be possible with the potential for some downpours in spots. Highs will climb to the upper 80s under partly sunny skies.
With plenty of moisture around the rain chance will remain high the next few days and highs will continue in the upper 80s. This weekend some drier air will lower the rain chance, especially by late Saturday into Sunday.
TROPICS
Tropical Storm Paulette has strengthened a little over the Central Atlantic. It is located about 1,330 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and moving NW at 6mph. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm through the rest of the week and stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Rene is bringing tropical storm conditions to the Cabo Verde Islands. It is moving west at 15 mph and is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane later this week as it stays out in the open waters of the Atlantic.
A disturbance several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda has a medium chance of development over the next five days as it moves to the west-northwest.
A wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa has a medium chance of development as it moves west.
