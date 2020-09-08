ATLANTA (AP) = Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, which led to a Miami Marlins 5-4 win over Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Pinch-hitter Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer’s second blown save in 11 chances. Atlanta loaded the bases on Dansby Swanson’s double and a pair of intentional walks before Travis d’Arnaud grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami’s designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti’s sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right-center.

“Miggy has been like this the last couple of years, just growing and growing,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Nick Vincent got three straight outs for his third save.

Rojas tied his career high with four hits and drove in two runs in a game he said was important for the Marlins’ playoff hopes. Atlanta’s NL East lead was cut to two games over second-place Philadelphia, while the third-place Marlins are 2 1/2 games behind the Phillies.

“I feel like there’s a streak in there somewhere for us,” Mattingly said. “I feel like we could get hot and win six of eight.”

Miami’s José Ureña allowed three runs in five innings in his season debut. Ureña had been out with COVID-19.

Miami took a 4-3 lead off Robbie Erlin in the fourth on RBI singles by Starling Marté and Jesús Aguilar.

Braves rookie Ian Anderson, who allowed only three runs in his first three starts, lasted only three innings. Anderson was hurt by four walks and also was wild on his high throw to first after fielding a weak grounder by Jazz Chisholm opening the second. Following the throwing error, Chisholm scored on Rojas’ double.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Anderson’s error “kind of rattled him a little bit” and the rookie agreed.

“I should have been able to just lock back in and refocus a little bit quicker and it didn’t happen,” Anderson said.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)