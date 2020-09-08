MIAMI (CBSMiami) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one Broward five-year-old isn’t letting her diagnosis stop her.
Vanessa Nieto Hernandez was diagnosed with Wilms’ Tumor, a kidney cancer. After surgery and rounds of chemotherapy, doctors at the Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center say her prognosis is looking much better.
When she arrived at the hospital, Dr. Alejandro Cambara said Vanessa’s tumor was attached to several organs.
“Vanessa came to the hospital with a large abdominal distinction, which is concerning for an abdominal tumor,” said Dr. Cambara, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist at Broward Health.
Vanessa was also diagnosed with Blooms Syndrome, which means she’s smaller than most five-year-olds and more susceptible to cancers.
Doctors tell CBS4 the girl is in remission with hopefully only two more chemo treatments to go.
You must log in to post a comment.