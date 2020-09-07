Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Paulette continues drifting northwestward over the central Atlantic.
At 5 p.m. Monday, the center of the system was 1,220 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Paulette is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph. A slow motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected Monday night.
Paulette is then forecast to move a little faster and generally westward on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.
Modest strengthening is expected during the next couple of days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
You must log in to post a comment.