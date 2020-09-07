Filed Under:Hurricane, Local TV, Miami News, Tropical Depression 17

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Paulette continues drifting northwestward over the central Atlantic.

At 5 p.m. Monday, the center of the system was 1,220 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Paulette is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph. A slow motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected Monday night.

Paulette is then forecast to move a little faster and generally westward on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Modest strengthening is expected during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

