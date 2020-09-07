MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 18 has become Tropical Storm Rene, and is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to the Cabo Verde Islands Monday night and early Tuesday.

At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the center of the system was about 115 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Rene is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and this motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is will pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands tonight and early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Rene could become a hurricane in a two or three days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cabo Verde Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

