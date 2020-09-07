MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 18 formed over the far eastern Atlantic and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Cabo Verde Islands.

At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 225 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The storm was moving to the west at 12 mph. This general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands late Monday afternoon and night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cabo Verde Islands

The storm has sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm late Monday afternoon or night.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin over the eastern portions of the Cabo Verde Islands Monday and spread westward across the remainder of those islands Monday night.

The tropical depression is expected to produce 2 to 5 inches of rain across portions of the Cabo Verde Islands through Tuesday.

