MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 17 is moving slowly over the central Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm on Monday.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was 1,200 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.
It was moving to the west-northwest at 6 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual increase in forward speed.
The storm had sustained winds of 35 mph. Some slow strengthening is forecast over the next few days.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
