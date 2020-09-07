MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A slightly stronger Tropical Storm Paulette is drifting north-northwestward.

At 11 p.m. Monday, the center of the system was 1,230 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Paulette is moving toward the north-northwest near 5 mph.

The storm is forecast to turn toward the northwest and move faster on Tuesday, and move west-northwestward or westward on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the day or two, with little change in strength expected afterward through Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

