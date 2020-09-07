Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Trump will visit some key battleground states this week, with the first stop being in his new home state of Florida.
The President is expected to stop in Jupiter on Tuesday where he’s expected to discuss Everglades restoration. Trump will speak about his administration’s budget proposal to fund them.
In the proposal, Trump has asked Congress for $250 million annually for infrastructure improvements for Everglades. The improvements would reduce harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee and increase water storage capacity.
After that, he plans to travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for a campaign rally.
