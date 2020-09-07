FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Detectives are still searching for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman at a Fort Lauderdale massage parlor.

Surveillance video showed him walking in at the Angel Day Spa on 2nd Avenue and SE 12th Street, and then exposing himself to an employee.

As the woman tried to run away, the man chased her and threw her on the floor.

Police said the woman began screaming as she struggled to set herself free.

Ultimately, the suspect stopped the attack and fled the scene.

“I would be terrified. I would definitely be terrified,” said a concerned neighbor.

The neighbor said she’s worried the man responsible is still out on the loose.

“Especially if you are not expecting it you can’t protect yourself,” the woman said.

Detectives are gathering footage from businesses in the area.

Police believe the man is between the ages of 25 to 35. He has dark hair, a full beard and he appears to be around 200 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a Marlins cap, a black T-shirt, sweatpants and a black mask with a white “LV” printed on.

“We don’t need that kind of person running around here. I hope they catch him,” said Fort Lauderdale resident George Griffin.

If you have any information that can help police, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.