MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Labor Day 2020 on Miami Beach is not your typical holiday.

Social distancing is the name of the game and masks are mandatory in the county.

“It’s very important, wearing it, wearing a mask, it’s very, very important that we all wear one for safety,” said beachgoer Yolanda Almeida.

On the water, boaters were out in full force, obeying their own set of ‘new normal’ guidelines.

On Miami Beach, thousands hit the sand and surf for a morning in the sun.

“They are paying attention to the rules and everybody is staying with their groups, everybody is social distancing with each other, so it’s not that bad,” said beachgoer Sharon Pettus.

Law enforcement patrolled the water and beaches to make sure everyone kept a social distance and played it safe.

“We have officers not only on our roadways but on the sand and our waterways as well. Safety is paramount. Each year we also share crime prevention type tips. What makes this year unique is we have our officers enforcing the emergency orders as well, and that includes the mandatory mask wear. To date, we have already issued more than 800 citations to folks who weren’t wearing face masks. Compliance is our number one objective,” said Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

Since Friday, 41 civil citations have been given for mask violation in Miami-Dade.

Those caught not wearing a mask face a $100 fine.