MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured in a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. near NW 10th Avenue and 141st Street.
Police said they found a woman there who was shot in the leg.
About a block away they found a second victim, a man who was also shot in the leg. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated him at the scene.
The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. No word on her condition.
Police have not said what led to the shooting.
