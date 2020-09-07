Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Miami Beach man turned himself over to police after allegedly shooting his mother to death.
Luis Martin Pages was in bond court Monday after being charged with second-degree murder.
The police report states the 30-year-old called 911 Sunday after he “lost it” and shot his mother six times.
The shooting happened at the mother’s home along NE 135th Avenue and 20th Court.
First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
Pages told police he asked to borrow his mother’s car, which led to a heated argument.
He was given no bond and could face life in prison.
