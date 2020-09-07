  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools is asking parents for their feedback on the K12 learning platform.

That’s the software that was hit by cyberattacks and had other technical problems last week.

Sixth through 12th grades have stopped using the program for now. But pre-K through fifth grade students are still using it.

The district wants parents to fill out a survey on the parent portal.

Teachers are also being asked to weigh in.

MDCPS said it’s assessing all the problems along with the software vendor.

