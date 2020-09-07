ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – The threat of COVID-19 didn’t keep visitors away from central Florida’s theme parks over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

All parks at the Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando’s theme parks reached capacity on Saturday and Sunday. Universal also had to temporarily close the gates to its three parks after reaching capacity again on Monday. There was no ticket availability for Disney parks on Monday.

With the crowds, came concern.

One woman, who works as a travel agent, said she left after only a couple of hours because she says she felt unsafe as far as social distancing.

“It’s not surprising, I figured a lot more people would be out,” she said.

The crowds came one day after Seaworld announced permanent layoffs for some of its furloughed employees, although an exact number wasn’t announced. According to their second-quarter earnings report, they lost $130 million dollars compared to the same time last year and attendance was down significantly.

