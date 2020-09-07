FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Crowds built throughout the morning on Fort Lauderdale as those who had the day off for the Labor Day holiday decided to hit the sand and waves.

Brittany Ponder, who is visiting, and her friends got there early to get a good spot.

“Just because we wanted to get someplace on the beach that’s not around a lot of people,” she said.

Getting a good spot means one that leaves enough space from the people around so you have social distancing. They were here on Sunday and said It was pretty crowded.

“It was really crazy, no social distancing, absolutely insane, but super fun,” said Ponder.

Others, however, found their beach time this weekend to be filled with plenty of space and people following the COVID guidelines.

“Yesterday I wouldn’t say it was jam-packed. There were a lot of people on the beach, I’ve seen it more packed just on a regular day,” said resident Sadia Mohammad. “Today I’m expecting it to be jammed packed being that it is Labor Day that’s why we’re here a little earlier.”

Fort Lauderdale Police are out in force on the beach and waterways. So far, they’re reporting a good weekend.

“We have not had any problems and like I said we’re happy to report that everyone’s just enjoying a long Labor Day weekend,” said police Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw.

On Las Olas, it’s been a busy weekend. Fort Lauderdale Code officers tell us on Friday and Saturday business inspections went well and no fines were issued either on Las Olas or on the beach.