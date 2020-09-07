MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is no question that the arts been have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Knight Foundation recognizes that and is stepping up to help out.

They have created a fund called Knight New Work 2020. The idea was inspired by all of the creative things artists have been doing lately to keep people engaged.

The fund will provide up to $500,000 to support Miami-area artists in developing groundbreaking art that reimagines how the performing arts are created and experienced during these tough times.

“It’s an open call for submissions from artists from organizations to create new work in the performing arts. So, the open call will result in approximately 15 to 20 artists and organizations receiving $10,000 each to support them in creating a new work of performing arts,” said Prya Sircar, Director of Arts at the Knight Foundation.

“We’re excited to support artists in helping them make their ideas happen.”

Artists or arts organizations based in Miami-Dade County may submit their applications to Knight New Work between now and September 8.

For more information and to apply, go to KF.Org/newwork2020.