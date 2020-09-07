MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The state-run COVID-19 test site at Hard Rock Stadium is making changes to become more efficient.
Officials say they’re working on setting up two new large tents so they are able to test more people. They will be able to hold two dozen cars at once which officials say will make it safer and more comfortable for workers and people being tested.
“They’re not gonna be out on the hot asphalt, they’re at least gonna be under cover and in the shade and our clients as well. They’ll be able to wait in the shade and not in the open sun, so they’ll be able to wait under cover where the tests are being performed,” said spokesman Mike Jachels.
The new section of the site will be up and running this week.
The site is open Monday, Labor Day, from until 5 p.m.
There are three different testing options at the site. Rapid testing for people with or without symptoms, a self-swab test, and an antibody test.
Wait times have been averaging about 30 minutes.
