MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department needs help finding 10-year-old Randi Canion.

She was last seen in the area of N Bayshore Drive and 78th Street on Saturday at 11 p.m.

Randi is 5-feet 3-inches and weighs around 140 pounds. She has long black braids and brown eyes.

It’s unknown what she was last had on, but could be wearing a light blue medical face mask.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

