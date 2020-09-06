Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department needs help finding 10-year-old Randi Canion.
She was last seen in the area of N Bayshore Drive and 78th Street on Saturday at 11 p.m.
Randi is 5-feet 3-inches and weighs around 140 pounds. She has long black braids and brown eyes.
It’s unknown what she was last had on, but could be wearing a light blue medical face mask.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
You must log in to post a comment.