FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The city of Fort Lauderdale has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area of Bayview Drive and NE 37 Street.

The advisory comes as crews work on emergency repairs to a 16-inch water main break.

The general boundaries of the notice are:

NE 38 Street (north)

NE 33 Court (south)

Intracoastal Waterway (east)

Bayview Drive (west)

The advisory will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results.

Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Neighbors with questions may contact Fort Lauderdale’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at (954) 828-8000.