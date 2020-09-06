  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12:30 p.m. on September 6, 2020.

FLORIDA: 646,431 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 2,564
  • Total Florida Deaths: 12,001
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 38 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 40,024
  • Total Tests: 4,791,823
  • Negative Test Results: 4,138,339
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.68%

MIAMI-DADE: 161,363 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 352
  • Total Deaths: 2,655
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 5 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,462
  • Total Tests: 838,524
  • Negative: 675,141
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.31%

BROWARD: 73,293 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 198
  • Total Deaths: 1,215
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,531
  • Total Tests: 521,509
  • Negative: 447,341
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.72%

MONROE: 1,764 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 8
  • Total Deaths: 16
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 108
  • Total Tests: 16,492
  • Negative: 14,716
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate:  4.22%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 6,249,163 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 188,574 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 26,929,464 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 880,500

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

