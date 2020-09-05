Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital following a Saturday afternoon shooting in Opa-locka.
Police said the shooting happened at around 3 p.m. near the 2900 block of NW 132 Terrace.
Authorities said a man was shot in the lower extremities and is at Ryder Trauma in stable, but serious condition.
Police said the suspect fled the area following the shooting and is being sought.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
