MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Police said they arrested 5 people, impounded 14 ATVs and 2 dirt bikes on Friday night.
Police said the several riders were operating recklessly throughout the city, leading to police taking action.
Images released by police showed the impounded non-street-legal vehicles on the side of the road.
They said the impounded vehicles were seized on the MacArthur Causeway.
Authorities said several people abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
