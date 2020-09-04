Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Travelers will soon have another option if they are flying out of Miami International Airport.
Southwest Airlines has announced it will start year-round service out of MIA later this year.
The airline already flies out of Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
Southwest has yet to announce when the service will start or where they will be flying.
Lester Sola, the head of the Miami-Dade’s aviation department, said this is one of the most significant events in the airport’s 92 year history.
