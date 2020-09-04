MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida has geared up for the big weekend, especially as tourists hit South Beach.

“I don’t believe in corona, but if it’s mandatory for me to wear a mask then I will wear it,” said Martha Vallier, from Maryland.

“I am afraid of the corona, so we are wearing our mask. We have to wear our mask even in the hotel,” said another tourist from Mayland.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the crowds are expected, but as our COVID-19 numbers are trending down we need to be aware.

“This is not over yet, we have a big test coming over this Labor Day weekend,” said Gimenez.

Gimenez has reminded everyone how after Memorial Day and 4th of July our numbers spiked to record levels.

He’s putting it bluntly — if you don’t follow the rules, there are consequences.

“We have fines countywide if you fail to follow the new normal rules. $100 for individuals, $500 for businesses. Businesses that don’t follow the rules can and will be shut down. Mask up or pay up,” said Gimenez.

South Florida restaurants are especially looking forward to this weekend.

Jose Ormosa, the manager of the Majestic Hotel and restaurant on Ocean Drive said he hopes the holiday, helps them economically.

“I’m hoping. We are very excited. To have a very busy weekend,” said Ormosa.

Miami-Dade restaurants have opened their venues at a 50 percent capacity since Monday.

“We are predicting a lot of people will want to sit inside,” said Aladdin Knight, Beverage Manager of Palace.

Knight said with the large crowds expected, more security will be present at their venue.

“Fairly they do a great job, a lot of tourists that come here don’t understand. So we just let them know in a nice manner that you are more than welcomed to get up, but you have to have your mask on at all times unless you are sitting at a table,” said Knight.

Police have been patrolling South Florida beaches.

This tourist says the scene is different.

“It’s very kinda boring because it’s just not the same,” said Quely.

However, people said they do feel safe.

“I think everything is very clean,” said tourist Kia Star.