TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Would-be anglers can try saltwater fishing this Saturday, September 5th, without a license.
“License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” said Governor DeSantis. “I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!”
This day is one of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year.
“License-free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing for the first time,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “Spend this Labor Day weekend with family enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from boat or shore.”
While no license will be required, all bag limits, closed areas, and size restrictions apply.
