MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old Miami-Dade County Public School student is under arrest related to the series of cyberattacks affecting virtual learning since Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, David Oliveros is a junior at South Miami Senior High.

Detectives were able to trace an IP address responsible for the attacks back to Oliveros, according to a police incident report.

A thorough investigation is being conducted by Miami Dade Schools Police Department, working jointly with the FBI, the Secret Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to the police report, Oliveros admitted to using an online application to attack the M-DCPS computer network and he admitted to 8 different attacks which the District said overwhelmed its networks, including web-based systems needed for My School Online.

Oliveros is charged with Computer Use in an Attempt to Defraud – a 3rd degree felony, and Interference with an Educational Institution – a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

He is now in custody at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools was the target of more than a dozen cyberattacks since the first day of school on Monday.

Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine whether additional individuals are responsible.

“We believe, based upon our investigation, that other attackers are out there. We will not rest until every one of them is caught and brought to justice. Cyberattacks are serious crimes, which have far-reaching negative impacts. Our message to anyone thinking of attempting a criminal act like this is to think twice. We will find you,” said M-DSPD Chief Edwin Lopez.

“I commend our detectives, the FBI, Secret Service, and FDLE for their tireless efforts to pursue those responsible for these attacks. It is disheartening that one of our own students has admitted to intentionally causing this kind of disruption, however, I am confident that the M-DCPS family will continue to show its resilience and commitment to education, in the face of adversity,” said Superintendent of Schools Alberto Carvalho.

In the meantime, District officials partially revised their virtual learning platforms on Wednesday in an effort to avoid disruptions.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 3, all students in grades 6-12 were told to use Microsoft Teams, Zoom through Microsoft Teams or an alternate pathway, as determined by each school and teacher, for live instruction.

Students in grades Pre-K-5 will continue to use the K12 platform for Class Connect sessions and coursework.

By September 11, the District will make decide whether students in grades 6-12 will return to the K12 platform, as well as the continued use of the platform for grades Pre-K-5.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is now weighing his options on whether to get rid of the new online learning system. He revealed Wednesday, he never signed the $15 million contract.

“All of the signatures on this side are there with the exception of my personal and final original signature,” Carvalho said on Wednesday.

The company, K12, didn’t reply to an email from CBS4 for a statement.

The Florida Education Association said it told the District to avoid K12 before the rollout.

The cyberattacks were not a hack, so no personal information from students or teachers was stolen.

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has requested a briefing with the Department of Homeland Security on cybersecurity as it relates to school districts.

Miami-Dade’s public school system is the nation’s fourth largest, with 345,000 students, 392 schools and more than 40,000 employees.

For parents and students needing help logging in, the district has set up a help line at (305) 995-HELP (4537) of they can get help online.